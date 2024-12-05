Published 23:45 IST, December 5th 2024
IIT-Madras Sparks Row Over 'Product Test' On School Students Without Permission, Inquiry Ordered
IIT-Madras has sparked a row over the conduct of a “product test” on students inside the campus allegedly without obtaining parents' consent.
- India News
- 2 min read
Chennai: IIT -Madras has sparked a row over the conduct of a “product test” on students of Vana Vani Matriculation Higher Secondary School inside the campus allegedly without obtaining parents' consent on the same. The parents of the students, part in the product test, have alleged that the school management and IIT authorities didn’t obtain their consent before exposing their children to the said test.
A complaint was also filed to the state education department, after inaction from the IIT- Madras management over the complaints filed by the parents in the event. The state education department has ordered an inquiry and replaced the school principal.
Meanwhile, the IIT-Madras administration has claimed that they have issued warnings to professors involved in the process.
Reports suggested that the ‘product test’ took place on August 19, following which the parents alleged that students were made to wear a “smart insole” inside their shoes and a smartwatch. They were asked to walk and jump short distances while data was collected, without their permission.
The school is run by IIT-Madras and operates on the institute’s premises. After complaints to the IIT-Madras management, which allegedly went unanswered, the parents filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).
IIT Madras, however, issued a statement denying that clinical trials or medical device testing had taken place. It said the activity was a feasibility study to test the potential of a cost-effective smart insole assembled from commercially available components. They claimed that the study lasted less than ten minutes per student and involved no invasive procedures or administration of substances. The institute said the insole did not make direct contact with the students’ bodies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 02:36 IST, December 6th 2024