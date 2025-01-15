Search icon
  IIT Madras Woman Scholar Harassed Outside Campus, Institute Issues Statement

Published 14:56 IST, January 15th 2025

IIT Madras Woman Scholar Harassed Outside Campus, Institute Issues Statement

A woman scholar at IIT Madras was harassed outside the campus at a tea stall; the accused has been arrested and the institute has also issued a statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IIT Madras Woman Scholar Harassed Outside Campus | Image: IIT Madras

Chennai: A woman research scholar of IIT Madras was 'reportedly harassed' outside the campus by a worker and male students accompanying her and the general public handed over him to the police, the premium institute said here on Wednesday.

The scholar was 'reportedly harassed' on January 14 evening at a tea shop outside the Campus in the Velachery-Taramani area, an IIT-Madras statement said.

"The male students accompanying the woman scholar, and public at the spot, caught hold of the culprit and called the police. The police apprehended the accused and informed the Institute. The accused works in a bakery outside campus and has no connection with IIT Madras." IIT Madras has installed CCTV cameras across the campus and has taken adequate measures to ensure the safety and security of all and students are also advised to take precautions while going outside, the institute said adding it has been extending all necessary support to the woman student. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

