'Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants to Be Dealt With Strict Actions' : Delhi LG TO Police Commissioner

New Delhi: Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi to take "strict action" against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who are residing in the national capital. The move comes after a delegation of ulemas (clerics) and Muslim leaders from Hazrat Nizamuddin met LG VK Saxena on Saturday and expressed concern over the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh and urged stringent action against infiltrators in the city, the LG Office said in a note.

"The delegation highlighted that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to rent houses or secure employment and called for the immediate cancellation of government documents such as Aadhaar and voter IDs acquired fraudulently," the note said.

They also demanded the removal of encroachments by illegal immigrants on public spaces, including roads, footpaths, parks, and government land, the note read. The delegation also urged the madrassas and mosques to evict illegal immigrants if they were providing shelter, it added.

The LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary to provide a time-bound response with weekly progress reports to be submitted. This directive has come amid heightened political tensions as the issue of illegal immigration gains traction in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP recently accused AAP of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants as voters during its tenure, intensifying the political discourse.