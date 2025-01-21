Published 23:22 IST, January 21st 2025
IMD Forecasts Light to Moderate Rain, Snow in Himachal on January 22-23
Light to moderate rain or snow is likely at a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday-Thursday while the weather will thereafter remain dry till January 27.
Shimla: Light to moderate rain or snow is likely at a few places in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday-Thursday while the weather will thereafter remain dry till January 27.
Barring Hansa and Kaza, which received 2.5 cm and 0.8 cm of snow, respectively, the weather remained dry in the state, the local Met office said on Tuesday.
It predicted a cold wave in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts on Thursday.
Maximum temperatures will remain unchanged for the next two days and fall by four to five degrees thereafter, it said.
There will be no change in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours. Night temperatures will gradually fall by two to three degrees from Thursday for the subsequent two to three days.
Dense fog is likely at isolated places in the lower hills and the plain areas of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts during the early morning and late night hours of Friday-Saturday while thunderstorm and lightning are likely at isolated places in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Wednesday.
There was no major change in the minimum and the maximum temperatures in the 24 hours since Monday evening.
Kukumseri was the coldest place with a night temperature of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius while Una was the hottest, recording a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees.
