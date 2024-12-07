IMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall In Parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong Till December 10

Kolkata: Light rain or snow is likely in parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the IMD said in its forecast till December 10.

Dense fog conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal in late night and early morning hours till December 10, the IMD said on Saturday.

West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts in the southern part of the state are likely to experience light rain at one or two places on December 9, it said.

Mainly dry weather is likely in other parts of the state till December 10, it added.

In the last 24 hours, Darjeeling town recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Purulia in the western part of the state was the second coldest place at 9.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius. The Met forecasts that the mercury in the metropolis may go down by a notch on Sunday morning.