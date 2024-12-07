Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall In Parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong Till December 10

Published 22:28 IST, December 7th 2024

IMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall In Parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong Till December 10

Light rain or snow is likely in parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the IMD said in its forecast till December 10.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rain, snow likely in parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong | Image: PTI

Kolkata: Light rain or snow is likely in parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the IMD said in its forecast till December 10.

Dense fog conditions will prevail in isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal in late night and early morning hours till December 10, the IMD said on Saturday.

West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts in the southern part of the state are likely to experience light rain at one or two places on December 9, it said.

Mainly dry weather is likely in other parts of the state till December 10, it added.

In the last 24 hours, Darjeeling town recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong recorded 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Purulia in the western part of the state was the second coldest place at 9.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius. The Met forecasts that the mercury in the metropolis may go down by a notch on Sunday morning. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:28 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.