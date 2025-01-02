In 59 Minutes Video, Puneet Khurana Alleges Harassment by Estranged Wife, In-Laws

New Delhi: The family of Delhi-based businessman, Puneet Khurana, who died by suicide on December 31 has submitted a 59-minute video that he recorded before taking the extreme step, according to his family. Police are currently analysing the video and have instructed the family not to release or share it on social media.

According to sources, the family has alleged that the real reason behind Puneet’s death was a marital dispute and not business-related issues. They claim Puneet had been facing harassment from his wife and in-laws, which he detailed in the video.

Family Points to Marital Dispute

The family disclosed that Puneet, who was undergoing divorce proceedings, had been deeply distressed due to his strained relationship with his wife and in-laws.

The video, which Puneet reportedly recorded before his death, includes his account of the alleged harassment and his struggles with the situation. The family has urged the police to consider these aspects in their investigation, asserting that his death was not connected to financial troubles.

Puneet Khurana's Sister Accuses His Wife of Torture

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Puneet's sister, Leena Khattar, revealed that his wife often called him 'Fattu'. Narrating how his brother was being tortured, Leena Khattar said, “Puneet's wife used to call him ‘fattu’, and he can't do anything in life” “Puneet's wife was mentally harassing his brother, his parents and used to say that she would put blame on his parents and throw them out of the house.”, Leena said.“Puneet was provoked by his wife so much that his brother took such a decision,” she added. Puneet’s sister said, “We asked the police to share the videos but the police is refusing to share the videos.”

Speaking about the divorce battle between Puneet and his wife, Leena said that they fulfilled the first notion on whatever she said but suddenly she refused to sign the second notion and kept demanding more and more. She sent WhatsApp messages demanding more money and even asked to pay for her lawyers.

Police Investigation Underway

The police received a PCR call at 4:18 PM on December 31 reporting the incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Puneet, a 40-year-old businessman, lying unresponsive on the bed with a ligature mark around his neck. "He appeared to have died by suicide," an officer said.