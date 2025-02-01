Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: A Big Day in Store for Middle Class? FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Consecutive Budget Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present second full budget today | Image: Republic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1, at 11:00 AM. Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present the budget eight consecutive times.

Industry leaders and experts are hoping for measures that drive consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support critical sectors such as real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy. Furthermore, continued fiscal consolidation remains a key expectation.



