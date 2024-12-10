Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:37 IST, December 10th 2024

INDI Bloc To Move Supreme Court Over EVM Concerns

The opposition INDI bloc in Maharashtra is set to move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Opposition leaders stage a protest over the EVM issue at Vidhan Bhavan | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc in Maharashtra is set to move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections.

The decision to approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission was announced by Prashant Jagtap, leader of the NCP-Sharad Pawar who lost the assembly elections from the Hadapsar seat in Pune.

The decision was announced after a meeting between NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and noted lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi here.

Pawar has been meeting leaders of his party who lost the assembly elections.

The INDIA bloc has claimed that it lost the elections in Maharashtra due to alleged manipulation of EVMs in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

In the elections held last month, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition won 235 seats in the 288-member House while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance bagged 46.

During the meeting, Kejriwal flagged concerns related to voter lists in Delhi where assembly elections are due early next year. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:37 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.