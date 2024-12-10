INDI Gives Up on Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Likely to Move No Confidence

New Delhi: There is a clear and growing expression of no confidence in Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), from the INDI partners, evident in their actions and statements. After Samajwadi Party (SP) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Congress leadership faced serious questions as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav openly backed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDI. He dismissed the Congress’s objections outright, declaring they ‘mean nothing,’ signalling growing dissent against the grand old party within the Opposition alliance.

"Congress's objection means nothing. We will support Mamata... Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA Bloc)," the veteran leader said when asked about Banerjee's remarks on leading INDI. This comes amid INDI partners' no-secret disagreement on whether to make the Adani issue the single-point agenda to disrupt the Parliamentary proceedings.

This shift in sentiment reveals a growing divide within the alliance and raises serious questions about Rahul Gandhi's leadership. When a ruling party cannot maintain its majority in Parliament and needs support from allies to stay in power, the leader's position becomes precarious. For Rahul Gandhi, the signs are clear—his role as the Leader of the Opposition is under scrutiny as INDI partners express their diminishing trust in him.

Real Issues Missing From Parliament

During the winter session, Parliament lost crucial hours due to the ongoing logjam, further straining taxpayers' resources. A growing number of INDI members seem to disagree with Rahul Gandhi's approach of protest and disruption. Several parties within the coalition have criticized his insistence on boycotting proceedings over the Adani issue, arguing that this strategy sidelines the priorities of smaller, regional parties. These parties believe that by focusing on the Adani controversy, INDI is neglecting the opportunity to address pressing public issues that regional voices would raise in the House.

Differences have also surfaced within the Opposition over the strategy to confront the Narendra Modi -led government in Parliament. The Congress, led by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, insisted on a discussion regarding the Adani indictment, which led to frequent adjournments. In contrast, the Trinamool Congress pushed for the House to continue functioning, prioritising urgent matters such as price hikes, unemployment, and the turmoil in Manipur. This rift was further highlighted when MPs from the Trinamool and Samajwadi Party—the main Opposition players after the Congress—were conspicuously absent from a protest focused on the Adani issue, revealing a deepening split in their tactics.

Rahul Gandhi's Role in Question

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament. Pawar expressed his support, stating, "Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so."

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo remarked that Mamata Banerjee, being a member of the INDI alliance, would have any decisions regarding her future role made collectively by the alliance members. "She has her opinion and intent. Mamata is a member of the INDI alliance. Whatever conversations happen, it is natural that everyone will sit together and decide," said TS Singh Deo, responding to a question about Mamata Banerjee's willingness to lead the alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also expressed support for Mamata Banerjee's role in the alliance, saying that they also want her to be a major partner. He added that they would soon meet her in Kolkata.

"We know Mamata ji's opinion. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDI bloc. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata," Raut said at a press conference.

‘Mamata Should Lead INDI’

On December 3, TMC MP Kirti Azad responded to suggestions by TMC leaders that Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDI bloc following Congress' defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Azad praised Mamata, saying, "Mamata Banerjee has a 100 per cent record. Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a humiliating defeat, it was only in West Bengal... Whenever he comes to insult Bengal and its honour, her vote share increases." He further said that Mamata Banerjee is known for her articulate views and that "She is a very senior leader. She speaks clearly. She (Mamata Banerjee) resides in every household in West Bengal, in every household in the country... Mamata Banerjee is someone who takes everyone together. She calls people only after making preparations and taking her time," he added.