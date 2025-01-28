India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Odisha and the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand today.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate programmes in Odisha at around 11 am at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games.