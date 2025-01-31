Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Condemns Sri Lankan Navy's Firing On Indian Fishermen, Summons High Commissioner

Published 23:35 IST, January 31st 2025

India Condemns Sri Lankan Navy's Firing On Indian Fishermen, Summons High Commissioner

India has strongly protested against Sri Lanka's Navy firing on Indian fishermen in the Jaffna Sea, leaving two fishermen from Karaikal injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
India Condemns Sri Lankan Navy's Firing On Indian Fishermen, Summons High Commissioner | Image: PTI

New Delhi: India has strongly protested against Sri Lanka's Navy firing on Indian fishermen in the Jaffna Sea, leaving two fishermen from Karaikal injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Sri Lanka's Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to convey its objection over the firing and detention of Indian fishermen.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the protest, stating that Sri Lankan authorities had detained 13 Indian fishermen, five of whom were injured, among whom two sustained serious injuries.

"Regarding the number of fishermen, we have been giving out the numbers at certain intervals. What I can tell you is that the last press release that was issued was in regard to 13 fishermen who were apprehended and 5 of them also sustained injuries, 2 of them seriously," Jaiswal said.

The MEA condemned the actions of the Sri Lankan Navy and repeated its demand for an immediate end to such incidents. Earlier in the day, six detained Indian fishermen were released and sent back to Chennai.

The incident has escalated tensions between India and Sri Lanka over the treatment of Indian fishermen. Since June 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats.

In a related development, the MEA clarified comments made by US President Donald Trump on de-dollarisation. Jaiswal stated that BRICS nations do not have a policy of de-dollarisation.

The MEA spokesperson stated, "Regarding BRICS, whatever decisions are taken, are taken based upon a consensus. Our External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also said earlier that regarding de-dollarisation, there is no such policy among BRICS nations."

Despite the verbal commitment, the BRICS countries have been actively working to reduce their dependence on the US dollar in international trade and finance.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:35 IST, January 31st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: