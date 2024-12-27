Trial Run On India's First Cable-Stayed Anji Khad Bridge On Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Line Successful: Watch

Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Railways has successfully conducted a trial run on the Anji Khad Bridge, the nation's first cable-stayed rail bridge, marking a significant step towards enhancing connectivity to Kashmir. The Anji Khan Bridge is part of Indian Railways one of the most challenging Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line project, inter-linking major cities in Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the young fold mountains of the Himalayas having extremely complex, fragile and daunting geological features in the form of faults, folds and thrusts and besides seismic proneness of the region. Train services on Anji Khad is expected to commence in January 2025.