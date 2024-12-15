India Leading Fight Against Climate Change: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said India is leading the fight against climate change by achieving its targets and spearheading international initiatives for global cooperation in this area.

Addressing a conclave on "Future Earth: People's Participation in Climate Resilience" here, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made people's participation the essence of India's climate action through initiatives such as "Mission LiFE" and "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam".

"Also elaborated on how India is at the forefront of the fight against climate change by both achieving its targets and leading international initiatives for global cooperation in the area," the minister said on X.

Modi launched Mission LiFE at COP26 in Glasgow to promote mindful resource consumption and the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign on June 5 this year, calling on people to plant one tree each in their mother's name to address rising temperatures, desertification, and biodiversity challenges.