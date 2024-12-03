Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Post: Sources

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee to address grievances related to the ongoing farmers' protest and sought a report within one month.

The directive was issued by Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department.

Over a hundred protesters including leaders of farmers' groups were taken into custody by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Singh said that the women and elderly who were taken into custody during the protest were later released.

The protesters were agitating over demands of compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.

According to the directive, issued on December 1, the committee has been tasked with examining complaints raised by farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation disputes.

It will also review and investigate matters highlighted in earlier government orders dated February 21, 2024, and August 27, 2024.