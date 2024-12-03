Published 06:51 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde Accepts Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Post: Sources
Live Updates: EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament on India-China Relations
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session on recent developments in India-China ties. He discussed key agreements on disengagement at Hot Springs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit, and reiterated India's stance against unilateral attempts to alter the border status quo.
00:56 IST, December 4th 2024
Farmers' protest: UP government directs panel to submit report within a month
The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a committee to address grievances related to the ongoing farmers' protest and sought a report within one month.
The directive was issued by Abhishek Prakash, Secretary of the Industrial Development Department.
Over a hundred protesters including leaders of farmers' groups were taken into custody by the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, according to Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh.
Singh said that the women and elderly who were taken into custody during the protest were later released.
The protesters were agitating over demands of compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the government in the past.
According to the directive, issued on December 1, the committee has been tasked with examining complaints raised by farmers regarding land acquisition and compensation disputes.
It will also review and investigate matters highlighted in earlier government orders dated February 21, 2024, and August 27, 2024.
00:56 IST, December 4th 2024
Legislature party leader to be picked after talks with BJP's newly-elected MLAs: Rupani
Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, one of the two BJP observers for its Maharashtra legislature party meeting, on Tuesday said the name of the legislature party leader will be finalised after talks with the party's newly-elected MLAs.
Rupani, who arrived in Mumbai late this evening for the meeting BJP's crucial legislature party to be held on Wednesday, said if there is unanimity, then only one name will be selected.
The BJP has achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats, marking its best performance in the state so far. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is being seen as the frontrunner for the top post in the new BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government.
Speaking to reporters, Rupani said, "The government will be formed. Discussions with the elected MLAs will take place tomorrow. One name will be finalised and it will be announced later." He said the process of finalising the leader of the BJP's legislative party follows a set tradition within the party.
"This is our way of finalising the name. The legislature party leader will be decided and the leader will take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra the next day," he added.
"If there is unanimity, then only one proposal (name) will be put forward," Rupani added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also an observer, will join Rupani in the talks.
00:55 IST, December 4th 2024
Himachal govt directs departments to make preparations for winter season
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday directed officials to make preparations for the winter season and deploy adequate human resources and snow-clearing equipment in vulnerable areas.
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena reviewed the preparedness for the winter season in a meeting with the heads of various departments and the deputy commissioners of all districts here.
In a statement, he said the district administrations should give priority to road connectivity, hospitals, power and water supply plants, and educational institutions.
The chief secretary asked deputy commissioners to ensure adequate food and fuel supplies in the areas that remain cut off due to heavy snow and road blockages. He also asked the authorities to make certain that communication channels remain functional in such areas.
23:57 IST, December 3rd 2024
Cong govt will fulfil seven key guarantees on December 11: CM Sukhu
The Congress government would fulfil seven key guarantees on December 11, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing a public gathering in the Siraj assembly constituency of the Mandi district on Tuesday.
He said the present state government dissolved the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in Hamirpur after allegations of corruption and paper leaks as he could not have let the future of the youth be jeopardised due to corruption and questioned the inaction of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during these incidents.
In a statement issued here, he accused the previous BJP government of constructing buildings without appointing staff and opening 900 institutions just before the elections without providing adequate budgets and manpower and described such actions as betrayal of the public.
The present state government would open new institutions only after ensuring proper staff, he said and added that the previous BJP government has left the state's treasury in dire straits, and no money was left to run the government for even a month.
23:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
Haryana govt announces reward for information about drug smugglers
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the government will reward those who give information about drug smugglers while assuring that the identity of the whistleblowers will be kept hidden.
Saini directed officials to take strict action against those involved in drug smuggling and asserted that a clear message has to be sent out that drugs will not be tolerated at any cost in Haryana.
Saini said to end the drug problem, the public also needs to cooperate with the government. He said the government has started an initiative under which any person giving information related to drug smuggling will be rewarded while the details of informers will be kept secret.
According to an official statement, the chief minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials to discuss an action plan prepared to end drug abuse in the state
23:37 IST, December 3rd 2024
Odisha assembly constitutes committee over demand by MLAs for salary hike
Odisha MLAs across party lines on Tuesday demanded an increase in their salaries and enhanced pension for former lawmakers, prompting the assembly to constitute a committee to recommend the state government on the matter.
The issue was raised during Zero Hour by Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, supported by members from both Congress and BJP.
Mallik emphasised the need to increase the pension of former MLAs, saying they were struggling to manage, due to rising prices of essential items and medical expenses.
Speaker Surama Padhy then announced the formation of a committee headed by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madei.
The panel will recommend the state government on the amount of salary raise, and also study the salary and pension payment in other states, sources said.
Mallik pointed out that a committee formed by the previous government had already submitted a report recommending an increase in the salary of MLAs to Rs 2.5 lakh per month and the pension for former MLAs to Rs 70,000.
She also called for an increase in the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore.
Supporting her request, Deputy Chief of Opposition PK Deb stressed the need to raise the MLA LAD fund to Rs 5 crore.
Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam echoed the demand, saying the fund should be increased alongside the salary and pension hikes.
22:35 IST, December 3rd 2024
India has world's best taxation system: Om Birla
India has the world's best taxation system, characterised by transparency, rule of law and stability in tax policies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.
Due to these policies and laws, companies and people from around the world are eager to invest in India, he asserted.
India has emerged as a favourite investment destination for global investors due to its stable tax policy, Birla said during an address to officer trainees of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes).
Referring to tax reforms, particularly GST, Birla highlighted that recent measures had simplified taxation and brought ease of doing business.
22:32 IST, December 3rd 2024
Govt has put efforts to check Maoists' activities in Jharkhand: CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that his government has put efforts to check Maoists' activities in the state and the remaining "side effects" of such extremism would be wiped out soon.
Soren held a high-level review meeting with the chief secretary, DGP and other senior police officials on the law and order situation, crime control, prevention of illegal mining, curbing drug abuse and controlling cybercrime in the state.
“Illegal mining is not acceptable. One of the first thing that is doing one cannot be wiped out at one go. The government did a good job to check these activities. Side effects of these are being seen now but these will also be settled down gradually.” During the meeting, the chief minister directed the police offiicials to stop illegal mining in the state at any cost.
"The existence of rivers within the state is in danger.
Asked about Maoists' activities and extremism, Soren said, "Such things cannot be wiped out at one go. The government did a good job to check these activities. Side effects of these are being seen now but these will also be settled down gradually." During the meeting, the chief minister directed the police officials to stop illegal mining in the state at any cost.
21:29 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sachin Tendulkar meets Vinod Kambli
Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met former cricketer Vinod Kambli during an event in Mumbai.
21:15 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde accepts Maha Dy CM post: Sources
Sources close to Eknath Shinde have confirmed that he will be part of the Mahayuti government. Shinde is likely to accept the position of Deputy Chief Minister.
A meeting with MLAs took place at the official residence, Varsha, where several leaders reached out to Shinde, demanding cabinet positions. Sources suggest that several individuals close to Eknath Shinde, along with a few new faces from Shiv Sena, are expected to receive cabinet roles.
Shinde has reportedly made a strong demand for the Home Ministry along with the Deputy CM position, as it is seen as one of the most powerful portfolios. The final decision on the Home Ministry will rest with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources added that there have been discussions urging Shah to allocate the Home Ministry to Shiv Sena in recognition of Shinde's influence and support.
21:07 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde to take oath during Maha govt formation?
On being asked if Eknath shinde will take oath (during gvot formation), Shiv Sena Leader Bharatshet Gogawale said, "After a decision is taken, eknath shinde will take the oath."
21:04 IST, December 3rd 2024
Discussion on CM face tomorrow: BJP’s Rupani
On the question of Maharashtra CM, BJP’s central observer for maharashtra, Vijay Rupani says, "We will discuss with everyone tomorrow and after that, it will be finalised. We will take everyone's opinion in the legislature party meeting tomorrow."
20:34 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sitharaman says she was mocked for learning Hindi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed anguish over not being allowed to learn Hindi in Tamil Nadu as a student and was even mocked on the streets for attempting to learn the language.
The minister's reply to the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha digressed to the language issue when some Opposition members tried to corner Sitharaman over her Hindi.
Recalling her experience as a student in Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman shared her experience when learning Hindi and Sanskrit was looked down upon in the southern state.
"I speak from my lived experience in Tamil Nadu when even going to learn Hindi, aside from my school, I was mocked on the streets. And I was mocked saying - oh you want to learn Hindi. You live in Tamil Nadu... and you want to learn Hindi, that North India's bhasha (language). These are the words ringing in my ears...
"Learning Hindi and Sanskrit are perceived as learning some other foreign language and words that they used is people who have come over to this land. Is Tamil Nadu not part of India. So what's wrong in my learning Hindi," she said in the Lower House.
20:26 IST, December 3rd 2024
Centre releases first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore for Maha Kumbh: CM Yogi
The Centre on Tuesday released the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore of its Rs 2,100 crore grant for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adityanath said that under the successful guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the "double-engine" government is determined to make the world's largest cultural and spiritual gathering 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025' divine and grand.
"In this series, a special grant assistance of Rs 2,100 crore was approved by the Central government, out of which the first instalment of Rs 1,050 crore has been released today. This support from the Central government will help in realizing a clean, safe and well-organized Mahakumbh for the devotees," he said in a post on X.
19:27 IST, December 3rd 2024
LS passes The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Lok Sabha passes The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
19:12 IST, December 3rd 2024
Mud thrown at Tamil Nadu Minister during relief distribution in Villupuram
Unidentified persons threw mud at Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy and his entourage during his visit to a village in the district on Tuesday to distribute flood relief.
State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu, accused a political party member and her relative of throwing mud to obstruct Ponmudy from distributing relief to the flood-affected people.
During his visit to Iruvelpattu village, Ponmudy was confronted by several residents who claimed that officials had not visited their isolated village for two days after Cyclone Fengal hit the district. Suddenly, someone from the crowd threw mud at the Minister, soiling his white shirt and the clothes of several officials and police officers, who were accompanying Ponmudy.
18:54 IST, December 3rd 2024
Delhi court extends police custody of Naresh Balyan
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended the police custody of AAP MP Naresh Balyan for one day.
Notice has been issued on bail. Delhi Police to file a reply by tomorrow.
18:27 IST, December 3rd 2024
Centre urges Delhi HC to allow release of funds for participation, training of sportspersons
The Centre on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court to allow it to release funds to the national sports federations for preparation and participation of national sportspersons in international events and other activities associated with their training.
A bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, which heard the application in detail, said it would pass an order on the Centre's plea.
The court orally underscored the importance of India hosting Olympics in 2036.
"We can't allow Olympics 2036 to go. I am looking at India and at 2036. If we are getting Olympics in 2036 that would be a big thing. I am swayed by 2036 Olympics," remarked Chief Justice Manmohan.
The Central government said India had declared its intent to bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics before the International Olympic Committee.
"It is essential that National Sports Federations (NSF) are adequately supported to undertake their mandatory sporting activities to develop the sports, conduct training and sporting events for different age-groups, so that in the coming years adequate number of medal probable are available to substantially improve India’s medal tally," it said.
The Centre's application was opposed by petitioner and senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who said the 2036 Olympics was not dependent on these funds, and the Indian Olympics Association pitched for Olympics instead.
18:26 IST, December 3rd 2024
All government and private schools and colleges will function as usual from 4th December: Puducherry Education Department
Except for schools operating as rain relief camps, all government and private schools and colleges will function as usual from 4th December: Puducherry Education Department.
18:02 IST, December 3rd 2024
President Murmu arrives at Bhubaneswar airport
President Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Bhubaneswar airport; received by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and CM Mohan Charan Majhi. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, DGP YB Khurania were also present.
17:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Rajya Sabha passes bill to boost investment in oil and gas exploration
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to amend existing law governing exploration and production of oil and gas, and delink petroleum operations from mining operations to boost investment in the sector.
The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, introduced in the Rajya Sabha in August this year, was passed by a voice vote.
Replying to the debate on the bill, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the oil and gas sector involves high investment and long gestation period.
"We need oil and gas sector for 20 more years. We need to bring this legislation here to provide a win-win confidence not only to our own operators but also to foreign investors so that they can come and do business here with a view to benefit everyone," Puri said.
He said policy stability, dispute resolution and sharing of infrastructure, especially for small players are new provisions in the bill.
The bill aims to decriminalise some of the provisions of the original 1948, the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, by introducing "penalties, adjudication by an adjudicating authority and appeal as against the order of adjudicating authority".
17:32 IST, December 3rd 2024
Karnataka HC quashes electoral bonds case against FM
High Court of Karnataka has issued an order quashing the FIR registered against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former MP and former BJP state president Naleen Kumar Kateel in connection with the allegation of extortion in the name of election bonds.
17:12 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde reviews preparations for Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde holds a meeting with concerned officials to take stock of the preparations for the event to be held at Chaityabhoomi on the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on 6th December. The meeting was held in hybrid mode and it was attended Dy CM Devendra Fadanvis, State Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik among others.
16:45 IST, December 3rd 2024
Centre urged to dismantle militant camps in Manipur
Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei civil society organisations, on Tuesday asked the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups.
COCOMI also called for transparent investigations into allegations of collusion between security forces and Kuki armed groups.
The Centre needs to take "decisive action to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and to dismantle the infrastructure of armed militant groups within the state in a stipulated time," COCOMI said in a statement.
A comprehensive strategy is required to address infiltration, illegal poppy cultivation, illegal arms smuggling and trafficking of drugs and also to restore the demographic balance in Manipur, it said.
16:44 IST, December 3rd 2024
Four workers killed in storage tank explosion at Gujarat industrial unit
Four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The blast occurred when labourers were working atop a storage tank inside the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, which is into industrial waste treatment, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda.
16:38 IST, December 3rd 2024
Lashkar terrorist behind civilian killings neutralised
In the ongoing operation, one terrorist was killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks. Operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police along with Joint Parties of RR and Security Forces: Kashmir Zone Police.
15:58 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde discharged from hospital
Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was discharged from Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday. Shinde was taken to the hospital in the city today morning for a "routine check-up".
15:52 IST, December 3rd 2024
Extortion case: Naresh Balyan to be produced in Delhi court today
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan will be presented before Rouse Avenue Court by the Delhi Police Crime Branch Office today at the end of his custody period. Naresh Balyan says, “We are going to file a bail application.” Naresh Balyan was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in connection with an extortion case.
15:45 IST, December 3rd 2024
Taj Mahal gets hoax bomb threat
Taj Mahal in Agra received a bomb threat via email today. ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed says, "Tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done..."
15:45 IST, December 3rd 2024
Congress’ Supriya hits out at BJP over sinking GDP rate
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate says, "We have to discuss the state of the economy, the GDP rate, unemployment, rising prices of vegetables....The GDP has fallen to the lowest in the last 21 months. GDP rate can't be dismissed only because it doesn't suit the BJP. A low GDP means that there is less investment and employment. The government should worry when the GDP falls...RBI which has all the data doesn't know what is happening in the country. What is Nirmala Sitharaman doing?..."
15:23 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sambit Patra speaks on 'Ek hai toh safe hai' in Lok Sabha
BJP MP Sambit Patra takes on opposition in Lok Sabha.
Sambit Patra speaks on 'Ek hai toh safe hai' in Lok Sabha.
14:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
Pope Francis may visit India sooner than expected: Goa minister
Goa minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday said that Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, was likely to visit India "sooner than expected".Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pope Francis, Godinho said Goa would certainly be on his itinerary when he visits India.
14:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Ajit Pawar may meet Shah, Says NCP leader
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar may meet Union minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday evening, a senior party leader said here.State NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was responding to a question about reports that Pawar had sought a meeting with the senior BJP leader but was put on "waiting list".
14:54 IST, December 3rd 2024
Rahul Gandhi, other party MPs from UP to visit Sambhal on Wednesday
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh will visit Sambhal on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said.
Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to accompany the delegation, he said.
The party's general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande will be there too, Rai told PTI.
14:29 IST, December 3rd 2024
EAM to make statement on India China tomorrow in Rajya Sabha at 2pm
14:20 IST, December 3rd 2024
'We remain committed to engaging with China': Jaishankar
We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at fair, mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement: Jaishankar
13:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
3 New criminal laws tested on futuristic parameters: PM Modi
13:37 IST, December 3rd 2024
SC agrees to hear plea against FIR under UP Gangsters Act
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging an Allahabad High Court order that dismissed an application seeking quashing of a chargesheet and proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah on December 2 granted leave to hear the special leave petition filed by petitioner Raj Khan and posted the matter for final arguments after hearing both sides.
13:36 IST, December 3rd 2024
PM Modi witnesses live demo of crime scene investigation under new criminal laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday witnessed a live demonstration simulating a crime scene investigation under the new criminal laws here. Modi arrived in Chandigarh earlier in the day to dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of the three new laws.
13:35 IST, December 3rd 2024
J-K Handicapped Association holds protest in Srinagar
The Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) observed World Disability Day on Tuesday as a “black day,” and urged the state government to improve the welfare of the disabled community in the region. Dozens of JKHA members gathered near the Press Enclave here, holding banners and raising slogans. They called for immediate government action to enhance the welfare of disabled individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.
13:00 IST, December 3rd 2024
Manipur: Over 2,000 Army personnel searching for missing man
The Indian Army has deployed over 2,000 personnel for the search of the Meitei man who has been missing for over a week, police said.Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.
12:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood.He also claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country.
12:55 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewadar' duty at Golden Temple
A day after the Sikh clergy pronounced the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader on Tuesday performed the duty of a 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple here.Holding a spear in one hand, Badal, in blue 'sewadar' clothes, was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg.
12:17 IST, December 3rd 2024
Sambhal violence: Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha
Almost the entire opposition in the Lok Sabha, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday staged a brief walkout from the House over the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.As soon as the House assembled to take up the Question Hour, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav rose from his seat and raised the issue, seeking Speaker Om Birla's permission to speak on the subject.
12:15 IST, December 3rd 2024
Delhi CM Atishi inspects Mohalla bus services
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, inspected the charging and other services of state' Mohalla bus to address the issue of last mile connectivity in Delhi.
"The unique Mohalla buses of Delhi - trial has already been done on two routes. I am here for the inspection of charging and other things. These buses will be on the roads of Delhi in the coming two weeks - these will run in the congested areas of Delhi. The state has always the transport issues - relating to the last mile connectivity - more than 2000 mohalla buses will run in Delhi to resolve this issue of last mile connectivity..," she said.
This initiative is part of the Delhi government's broader strategy to expand the Mohalla Bus service across the city.
12:10 IST, December 3rd 2024
'Sambhal violence was well orchestrated,' Says Akhilesh Yadav
'Sambhal violence was well orchestrated,' Says Akhilesh Yadav in winter session of Parliament.
11:39 IST, December 3rd 2024
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar
A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Dachhigam forest area of Srinagar on Tuesday, according to the Army.Officials in Srinagar said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of Dachhigam which turned into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on a search party.
11:31 IST, December 3rd 2024
Maharashtra BJP observers to reach Mumbai today evening
Vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman Maharashtra BJP observers to reach Mumbai today evening
11:21 IST, December 3rd 2024
Former CBI director Vijay Shankar passes away
Former CBI director Vijay Shankar breathed his last on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said. He was 76.Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Noida for some time. His mortal remains will be donated to AIIMS as per his last wish, they said.A 1969-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Shankar headed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from December 12, 2005 to July 31, 2008.
10:53 IST, December 3rd 2024
TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia for seven killed in landslide
As Cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc across many districts of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of seven people who lost their lives in a landslide due to heavy downpour in Thiruvannamalai district.
"I express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who died in this accident and have ordered that each of the families of the deceased be provided with Rs. 5 lakhs each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a press release.
10:51 IST, December 3rd 2024
J-K: Op Dachhigam, security tightened at encounter site in Srinagar
Security has been tightened at the encounter site in the Harwan area of Srinagar, where a gunfight is ongoing between terrorists and security forces.
A joint operation between the Indian Army and J-K Police is underway at Harwan, with all roads to the encounter site sealed by police.
Earlier today, one terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said.
10:41 IST, December 3rd 2024
PM Modi calls up Stalin, assures support amid crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in connection with the massive flooding in many districts of the state, government sources said.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help and support to Tamil Nadu owing to the flooding caused by Cyclonic storm Fengal.
This comes after CM Stalin urged PM Modi to release Rs 2,000 crores from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for restoration and rehabilitation work. He had urged the Union government to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages.
10:05 IST, December 3rd 2024
PM Modi to dedicate implementation of criminal laws to nation in Chandigarh today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
PM Modi took to X and said that it is a matter of "immense joy" that these laws are coming into effect when the nation is marking 75 years of Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
10:03 IST, December 3rd 2024
3 arrested with arms in Manipur's Imphal
Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.They were arrested from Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai when they were loitering in the area to "commit prejudicial activities" like extorting money from the people, police said in a statement.
10:03 IST, December 3rd 2024
Slight improvement in air quality in Delhi, minimum temperature 10.5 deg C
Delhi residents woke up to slightly-improved air quality on Tuesday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 274 in the morning, marking the third consecutive day of relief.The beginning of December has been relatively easier for Delhiites to breathe compared to November, which saw toxic air persisting on most days of the month.
09:03 IST, December 3rd 2024
Protest outside White House against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
08:54 IST, December 3rd 2024
Man shot dead following dispute in Delhi's Mangolpuri
A 19-year-old man was shot dead following a dispute over a minor issue in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.They said the incident occurred late Monday night and the deceased was identified as Pankaj.A nephew of the victim told PTI Videos that Pankaj had an altercation with three people from Mangolpuri's K Block.
08:52 IST, December 3rd 2024
J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar
One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said. The Operation is in progress.
The encounter started on December 2, based on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army & J&K Police at Harwan, Srinagar. During search initial contact was established. Further information is awaited.
Earlier on November 23, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
08:38 IST, December 3rd 2024
Eknath Shinde's contribution should be duly recognised: Kesarkar
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar has said the Maharashtra assembly polls were recently fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde and it is up to the BJP's central leadership to decide how to maintain his stature.The contribution of Shinde, the caretaker chief minister of the state, should be duly recognised, Kesarkar said at a press conference here on Monday.
08:05 IST, December 3rd 2024
India underlines efforts on land restoration, drought resilience at CoP16
Union Minister for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Monday outlined India's efforts to address land degradation and desertification, aligning with the objectives of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
While delivering India's statement during the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience at CoP16 of the UNCCD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the minister described India's journey in combating land degradation and desertification.
08:02 IST, December 3rd 2024
4 more arrested, juvenile held in Naraina murder case
Delhi Police have arrested four more individuals and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Manoj in the Naraina area, officials said on Monday.
The case has drawn attention as one of the accused juveniles was previously linked to the murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, a few months ago.
The arrested individuals have been identified as 62-year-old Md. Akhtar, 49-year-old Md Maksood, 35-year-old Angoori, and 34-year-old Juhi Khatoon, who is the wife of Md Maksood, officials added.
07:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
Delhi wakes up to a thick layer of smog
07:22 IST, December 3rd 2024
Senior US Diplomat to visit India
Biden Administration’s point person for South and Central Asia will visit India, Sri Lanka and Nepal this week, the first after the November 5 presidential elections.
The trip by the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will be on a visit to the three countries from December 3 to December 10, the State Department said.
07:01 IST, December 3rd 2024
PM to visit Chandigarh to review new criminal laws
PM to visit Chandigarh to review new criminal laws
06:56 IST, December 3rd 2024
BJP leader Girish Mahajan meets Eknath Shinde, discusses swearing-in ceremony
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan met Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Monday. Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever, is recovering well.
Mahajan stated that during their meeting, they discussed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, which is scheduled for December 5.
He also underlined that there are no conflicts among the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance.
06:50 IST, December 3rd 2024
Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues Red Alert for Northern Kerala, predicts heavy rain
Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues Red Alert for Northern Kerala, predicts heavy rain
Updated 00:56 IST, December 4th 2024