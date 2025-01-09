Tirupati Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Top Leaders Condole Loss of Lives | LIVE

Six people died in a stampede at Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati | Image: X

Six people died in a stampede at Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati during the distribution of tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshanam, a special 'darshan' for devotees, lasting 10 days and starting on Friday.

Meanwhile, as the country gears up for the Mahakumbh festival, Inspector General of Police for Prayagraj, Tarun Gaba, said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the mass spiritual event.

On the other hand, the ambitious ISRO docking scheduled for today has been postponed. The event was initially set for the morning of January 9.