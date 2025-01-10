Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:52 IST, January 10th 2025

Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE | Image: AP

"Very Dense Fog" in Delhi, Visibility Zero, Flights Impacted
Surajkund Crafts Mela to Begin Feb 7-23
Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi-NCR

Live Blog

Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. 

  • Listen to this article
07:47 IST, January 10th 2025

"Very Dense Fog" in Delhi, Visibility Zero, Flights Impacted

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory amid dense fog  for the passengers stating that there has been impact on flight departures. It further advised the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.
 

07:47 IST, January 10th 2025

Surajkund Crafts Mela to Begin Feb 7-23

The Surajkund Crafts Mela will take place from February 7 to 23.  

07:45 IST, January 10th 2025

Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi-NCR

Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR. 
 

06:50 IST, January 10th 2025

Paramapadha Vaasal' Opened for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival

The 'Paramapadha Vaasal' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was opened with grandeur on the occasion of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. Lord Namperumal was taken in a procession to mark the auspicious event. 
 

Updated 07:47 IST, January 10th 2025

