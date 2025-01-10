Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE | Image: AP

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23. Stay with us for live updates.

Live Blog

Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23.



Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India.



Listen to this article



07:47 IST, January 10th 2025 "Very Dense Fog" in Delhi, Visibility Zero, Flights Impacted The Delhi Airport issued an advisory amid dense fog for the passengers stating that there has been impact on flight departures. It further advised the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.



07:47 IST, January 10th 2025 Surajkund Crafts Mela to Begin Feb 7-23 The Surajkund Crafts Mela will take place from February 7 to 23.

07:45 IST, January 10th 2025 Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi-NCR Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR.



06:50 IST, January 10th 2025 Paramapadha Vaasal' Opened for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival The 'Paramapadha Vaasal' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was opened with grandeur on the occasion of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. Lord Namperumal was taken in a procession to mark the auspicious event.

