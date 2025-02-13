Nirmala Sitharaman to Table New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Today | LIVE

Nirmala Sitharaman to Table New I-T Bill in Lok Sabha Today | Image: ANI

India Live: The new Income Tax Bill of 2025, which will replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

The new Income Tax Bill is expected to be effective from April 1, 2026. It aims to simplify the current Income Tax Act, consolidate, and amend the income tax laws. The proposed bill seeks to simplify the language for taxpayers and is expected to reduce the number of sections by 25-30%.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has arrived in the United States for a two-day visit and a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered there to welcome him.