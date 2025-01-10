India Probes Musk's Starlink After Devices Used by Insurgents in Manipur

New Delhi: The central agencies are investigating to check the 'potential usage of Starlink internet services' in Manipur after security personnel recovered an antenna and routers in the state last month, as per media reports.

On December 13, security forces recovered a Starlink-like internet device, along with sniper rifles, pistols, grenades and other weapons from the Imphal East district. The search operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with the Manipur Police in Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi, it said.

Officials familiar with the matter said that a team of experts from Delhi accompanied by Manipur Police is conducting tests to know if the devices worked.

'This is False': Musk Rejects Claim

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Amid the speculations, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology." Musk replied, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India." Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police.