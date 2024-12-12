India Reshaping Digital Security With AI, Advanced Technologies Transformation

New Delhi: India’s security industry is experiencing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and evolving threats. Artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies are transforming security systems, while partnerships in areas like quantum technology and cybersecurity are helping to drive innovation.

In the last 20 years, security technology in India has rapidly advanced, with the installation of about 20 lakh CCTV cameras across the country. Most of these cameras, which accounts to over 80%, are from Chinese companies, which have a strong presence in domestic markets. However, there is now a shift towards promoting cameras made in India.

Delhi alone has installed around 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras, with the city having 20 cameras per 1,000 people. This high number of cameras provides better surveillance, with around 1,826 cameras installed per mile across the city. In line with efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology, the Indian government is taking steps to ban Chinese CCTV cameras. The government has already started rejecting tenders for Chinese CCTV equipment.

As the demand for advanced security solutions grows, Indian companies, with their technological expertise and manufacturing capabilities are emerging as leaders in the global market.

The 17th edition of IFSEC India is highlighting the importance of innovation and collaboration in the security and fire safety sectors. The event is showcasing over 5,000 products from 300 leading security brands. With India’s electronic security market expected to grow significantly, from USD 2.56 billion in 2024 to USD 7.36 billion by 2029, IFSEC India is a key platform for exploring the latest advancements in the field.

India’s security systems are evolving rapidly, with cities adopting smart solutions like video analytics, facial recognition, and integrated CCTV systems. Delhi, for example, has over 1.5 million security cameras across 15 cities and is on track to install 2.8 lakh more. This growing number of security cameras is pushing demand for more advanced integrated systems. IFSEC India is playing a key role in supporting this demand by bringing together stakeholders from the government, industry associations, and top players in the field.

Highlighting the importance of digital security, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Delhi Police Traffic), SK Singh emphasised the shift from physical security to digital security, pointing out that technologies like AI-driven facial recognition and anomaly detection are transforming the security landscape. However, these innovations also come with challenges, such as cyber threats like password breaches. Singh stressed that combining digital and physical security measures is crucial to protecting critical assets.

The Deputy High Commissioner at the UK High Commission in India, Christina Scott, spoke about the strong security collaboration between India and the UK. She noted that India’s success in managing large-scale democratic processes demonstrates the strength of its security infrastructure. Both countries are working together to advance in areas like quantum technology and cybersecurity, with the UK bringing its technological expertise and India contributing its manufacturing capabilities.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “IFSEC India 2024 stands as a testament to the dynamic evolution of the Indian security systems market, which is witnessing extraordinary growth driven by rising public safety awareness and advanced cybersecurity needs. While metro cities continue to lead in adopting sophisticated security measures, tier-II and tier-III cities are emerging as significant contributors to this demand surge.”