'Must Balance Growth, Sustainability To Tackle Climate Change', Says Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla On Wednesday emphasised the critical need to strike a balance between development and sustainability to effectively combat climate change.

Birla's remarks came during the inaugural session of an Appreciation Course in Parliamentary Processes and Procedures, which was organized for the Officer Trainees (OTs) of the 2023-25 batch of the Indian Forest Service.

The event took place at the Parliament House Complex.

In his address, Birla highlighted India's proactive role in tackling the challenges posed by climate change, pointing out the country's leadership in promoting environmental sustainability.

He specifically mentioned Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an initiative aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt sustainable lifestyles.

Birla stressed that India, through such initiatives, is actively contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change while ensuring that economic development continues in harmony with environmental preservation.

"In Indian culture, nature is revered, where we worship trees, and regard the earth as our mother. This deep respect for nature has shaped our practices and policies towards environmental conservation.

"This has not only resulted in more number of forest parks in the country and various other policy efforts to develop the forest areas but also gave a push to the tourism in these regions," Birla said.

The course is being organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) under the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Birla highlighted that matters concerning wildlife conservation and environmental imbalances are frequently addressed in Parliament, as stated in an official release.

"He expressed confidence that the young officers, full of confidence, new ideas, and armed with technology are ready to tackle these challenges. He counselled the OTs to study the laws passed in Parliament and understand how to address emerging challenges.

"He also suggested that forest produce should be scientifically utilised and suitably priced," an official statement said.