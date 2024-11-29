Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India's Doctor-population Ratio Is Better Than WHO Standard: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

Published 23:57 IST, November 29th 2024

India's Doctor-population Ratio Is Better Than WHO Standard: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that India's doctor-population ratio is better than the standards set by the WHO.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Health Minister JP Nadda | Image: PC-X

New Delhi: The doctor-population ratio is 1:811 in the country which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000, Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

As per information provided by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there are 13,86,145 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as on November, 2024, he said.

"Assuming 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and around 6.14 lakh AYUSH doctors, the doctor-population ratio in the country is around 1:811 which is better than the WHO standard of 1:1000," Nadda said.

The government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats, he said.

The minister said there is an increase of 102 per cent in the medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 780 as of now.

Further, there is an increase of 130 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,18,137 as of now and an increase of 135 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 73,157 as of now, he added.

Listing the measures/steps taken by the government to increase the doctor/medical professional in the country, Nadda said the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/ referral hospital under which 131 new medical colleges are already functional out of 157 approved medical colleges which includes 23 medical colleges in Rajasthan.

Under upgradation of government medical colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme, a total of 75 projects have been approved, of which 69 projects are complete, the minister informed.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved, said Nadda said, adding undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these.

Besides, DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as faculty to take care of shortage of faculty. Enhancement of age limit for appointment/ extension/ re-employment against posts of teachers/dean/principal/ director in medical colleges upto 70 years, he said. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:57 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.