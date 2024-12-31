India's First Glass Bridge Now Open In Tamil Nadu: All You Need to Know

Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated India’s first glass bridge, connecting the Vivekananda Memorial and the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanyakumari.

The newly designed bridge features a transparent glass surface that spans 77 meters in length and 10 meters in width, offering a unique view of the sea below.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister shared a video of the ₹37-crore project on his official X account. The video showcased a bird’s-eye view of the bridge, highlighting its unique design and the stunning panoramic surroundings. During the inauguration, the Chief Minister also took a walk across the bridge.

All You Need to Know About India’s First Glass Bridge

Constructed at a cost of ₹37 crore, the bridge was inaugurated on November 30. It represents a significant investment in Kanyakumari’s tourism infrastructure.

The bridge is designed to withstand harsh marine conditions, including corrosion and strong sea winds. Besides offering a breathtaking view of the sea below, the bridge provides a more accessible and scenic route between the two monuments.

Earlier, visitors depended on a ferry service to travel from the Kanyakumari boat jetty to the Vivekananda Memorial and then to the Thiruvalluvar Statue. The bridge now serves as a more comfortable alternative.

Tamil Nadu Public Works and Highways Minister E.V. Velu said, “Constructing the bridge was very challenging. We had to seek experts’ help to build it over the rough sea, considering factors like erosion, wind speed, and more.”