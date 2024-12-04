Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:02 IST, December 4th 2024

India's Services Sector Sustains Growth in November

November marked the fastest hiring pace since the survey began in December 2005,

Reported by: Business Desk
India service sector growth | Image: Pexels

India's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained robust at 58.4 in November, showing little change from October's 58.5, though slightly below the preliminary estimate of 59.2.


Demand Supported by International Growth


A sub-index for new business indicated strong demand, bolstered by the fastest rise in international orders since August, despite a slight decline from October.


Business Sentiment Reaches Six-Month High


Future activity projections showed significant optimism, with the business outlook at its highest level in six months due to predictions of sustained strong demand.


Record-Breaking Hiring in the Services Sector


November marked the fastest hiring pace since the survey began in December 2005, driven by improved business confidence, growing new orders, and robust international demand.


Rising Employment to Boost Consumption


The surge in employment could help address slowing consumption, a key factor dragging GDP growth, which eased to 5.4% in Q3 from 6.7% in Q2.


Inflationary Pressures and Rising Costs


Cost pressures surged, with input prices rising at their fastest pace in 15 months due to higher labor and material expenses. Firms passed on these costs, leading to the steepest price hikes in nearly 12 years.


Broader Economic Context and Outlook


The overall Composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, fell slightly to 58.6 in November from 59.1, as manufacturing activity also cooled. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to maintain its current policy stance amid rising inflation.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:02 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.