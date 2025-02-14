Published 07:14 IST, February 14th 2025
India-US Partnership Takes Flight: Trump Offers F-35 Jets, PM Modi Agrees To Buy American Oil And Gas
India to get F-35 fighter jets as part of a billion-dollar increase in military supplies, marking a significant step towards the expansion of strategic ties.
Washington: India and the US have agreed to take a giant leap in their strategic ties in several critical areas. President Donald Trump announced that Washington is laying the groundwork for New Delhi to receive F-35 fighter jets as part of a billion-dollar increase in military supplies, marking a significant step forward in the expansion of strategic ties between the US and India in a number of crucial areas.
F-35 Deal With India
During a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Trump highlighted the scale of the defence partnership, stating, "Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters.". This announcement shows a major shift in India's defence strategy.
"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars," Trump said at a joint press conference with Modi.
"We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters," he said.
PM Modi in the US
In addition to the F-35 jets, the two leaders also agreed on India importing more U.S. oil and gas to address the trade deficit between the two countries. Modi emphasised the importance of this agreement, noting that it would contribute to energy security and economic growth in India.
Trump said he and PM Modi have reached an agreement on energy that will make the US a leading supplier of oil and gas to India.
The partnership between India and the U.S. extends beyond military and energy cooperation. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), an alliance comprising the U.S., India, Australia, and Japan, aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
This historic agreement is expected to enhance India's aerial capabilities and reinforce its role as a key player in regional security. As defence ties between India and the U.S. continue to grow, this deal sets the stage for further cooperation in the years ahead.
Updated 08:00 IST, February 14th 2025