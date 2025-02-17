Updated 13:06 IST, February 17th 2025
Indian Army Giving Befitting Reply: J&K LG Sinha on Pakistan's Provocation on LoC
Three sniping incidents in the Indian Army have been reported in the last week- the first incident was reported in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, responding to Republic’s question, said that the Indian Army is fully capable of defending the nation’s borders and is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. He added that the J&K Police has been directed to take decisive action to dismantle terrorism and its ecosystem, and the fight against terrorism remains relentless. "The operations against terror elements would not stop under any circumstances, as the administration’s top priority is to establish lasting peace in the region," he added.
Three sniping incidents in the Indian Army have been reported in the last week- the first incident was reported in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri along the Line of Control when an Indian Army soldier was hit by a bullet in his shoulder by Pakistan's sniper fire. The other incident was reported in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on February 14, the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, when another Army soldier was hit by Pakistan's sniper fire. The third incident was reported yesterday in the Gulpur sector of Poonch where Army jawans had a narrow escape from the Pakistan's sniper fire.
Sources in the Army suggest that recent provocations from Pakistan ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Ceasefire Agreement between the two countries is concerning as the situation along the Line of Control is escalating. "The forces ate maintaining the highest level of alert and are ready to thwart any attempt of infiltration or to retaliate to any provocation," he added.
