Indian Army Giving Befitting Reply: J&K LG Sinha on Pakistan's Provocation on LoC

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, responding to Republic’s question, said that the Indian Army is fully capable of defending the nation’s borders and is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. He added that the J&K Police has been directed to take decisive action to dismantle terrorism and its ecosystem, and the fight against terrorism remains relentless. "The operations against terror elements would not stop under any circumstances, as the administration’s top priority is to establish lasting peace in the region," he added.

Three sniping incidents in the Indian Army have been reported in the last week- the first incident was reported in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri along the Line of Control when an Indian Army soldier was hit by a bullet in his shoulder by Pakistan's sniper fire. The other incident was reported in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on February 14, the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, when another Army soldier was hit by Pakistan's sniper fire. The third incident was reported yesterday in the Gulpur sector of Poonch where Army jawans had a narrow escape from the Pakistan's sniper fire.