Indian Army Lodges Strong Protest with Pakistan Over Cross-Border Firing in Rajouri

Indian Army has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the use of its territory to target Indian soldiers in Rajouri, sources said. The protest comes after suspected terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army patrol from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri on February 8.

Sources informed Republic that Indian side has asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to prevent its territory from being used for hostile activities against the Indian Army. The protest was lodged as part of protocol which Indian Army follows after any incident on the Line of Control.

Earlier on February 08, Suspected terrorists opened fire on Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district. The incident took place in the forward area of Line of Control today afternoon is believed to have been done by suspected terrorists from across the border. "A patrolling party of Indian Army was fired upon by suspected terrorists from across the border at around 2 PM this afternoon near Baratgala in Keri sector of Rajouri. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident while searches are underway in the area," sources added.