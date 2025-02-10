Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Indian Army Lodges Strong Protest with Pakistan Over Cross-Border Firing in Rajouri

Published 14:20 IST, February 10th 2025

Indian Army Lodges Strong Protest with Pakistan Over Cross-Border Firing in Rajouri

The protest comes after suspected terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army patrol from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri on Feb 8.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Representational Image | Image: AP

Indian Army has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the use of its territory to target Indian soldiers in Rajouri, sources said. The protest comes after suspected terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army patrol from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri on February 8. 

Sources informed Republic that Indian side has asked Pakistan to take immediate measures to prevent its territory from being used for hostile activities against the Indian Army. The protest was lodged as part of protocol which Indian Army follows after any incident on the Line of Control. 

Earlier on February 08, Suspected terrorists opened fire on Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district. The incident took place in the forward area of Line of Control today afternoon is believed to have been done by suspected terrorists from across the border. "A patrolling party of Indian Army was fired upon by suspected terrorists from across the border at around 2 PM this afternoon near Baratgala in Keri sector of Rajouri. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident while searches are underway in the area," sources added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:20 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

Annu Kapoor Repulsed By 'Abusive, Sexual' Commentary On Latent
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Crisis in J&K Classrooms: ASER 2024 Exposes Widespread Illiteracy
India News
JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.ac.in
Education News
Latent Row: Jaspreet Singh Ignites Fury With 'Racist' Jibe At Malayalis
Entertainment News
HAL Unveils LUH, CATS Warrior at Aero India 2025
Defence News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
'Ashleelta Ke Bhi Kuch Neeyam...': Maha CM Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia
Entertainment News
Maharashtra Horror: 17-Year-Old Killed After Dispute Over Instagram Post
India News
Delhi Metro: Govt may Introduce Concessional Passes for Students
Utility News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: