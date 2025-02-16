Indian Army Retaliates After Pakistan Troops Open Fire Along LoC in Poonch

New Delhi: The Indian Army launched retaliatory fire at Pakistani troops after unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Sunday.

According to reports, an Indian Army post came under fire from a forested area across the LoC around 11:30 AM in the Gulpur sector. Soldiers retaliated immediately, and the exchange of fire lasted only for a short duration, officials added.

"There was no damage on the Indian side," a security official confirmed.

Authorities are investigating whether the firing was initiated by the Pakistan Army or terrorists hiding in the forests, waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into Indian territory.

The incident follows a series of cross-border skirmishes last week, including an IED blast that killed two Indian Army personnel, including a captain. Two other soldiers were also injured in cross-border firing, violating the ceasefire agreement. The Indian Army retaliated strongly, inflicting "heavy casualties" on the Pakistani side.

Cross-border ceasefire violations have significantly reduced since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. However, sporadic incidents continue to pose a security challenge along the LoC.