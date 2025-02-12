Indian Army Unleashes Massive Retaliation After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Poonch: Tension escalated along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after the Pakistani forces allegedly opened fire on the Indian Army troops on Wednesday. According to the sources, in what appears to be a ceasefire violation by Pakistani army regulars, as many as 15 rounds were fired from the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. Sources claimed that on Wednesday, Pakistani forces opened fire, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate effectively, while ensuring no injuries to the troops.

The incident occurred in the Poonch sector, where Pakistani army regulars are believed to have initiated the firing. The Indian Army's swift response ensured that the situation was brought under control.

The official sources stated that the latest firing incident appears to be another ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC.

The Indian Army, however, has consistently demonstrated its ability to respond effectively to such provocations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has launched a search operation in forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, following a brief firing at a suspected Pakistani drone on Tuesday.

Earlier, a brave heart, a soldier of the Indian Army was martyred in a suspected IED blast at the LoC in the Akhnoor Sector on Tuesday. The mortal remains of the martyred soldier, identified as Naik Mukesh Singh, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, were brought to his residence in Samba on Wednesday.