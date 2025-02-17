Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 17:05 IST, February 17th 2025

Indian Army Unveils Kamikaze Drone at IIT Jammu Expo

Equipped with a small camera, the drone could operate in both day and night conditions, with a zoom feature for better surveillance.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Indian Army Unveils Kamikaze Drone at IIT Jammu Expo | Image: IDRW

Jammu: The Indian Army on Monday showcased an advanced kamikaze drone at the Science and Technology Expo held at IIT Jammu, highlighting its surveillance and attack capabilities.

The drone, a modified surveillance model, was designed to carry payloads of 150 to 300 grams. It had a flight duration of 30 minutes without a mini drone and 15-20 minutes with one.

One of its key features was its kamikaze capability, allowing it to act as a "suicide drone." Once a target was identified, a mini drone was deployed, flying directly to the target area with a payload to destroy it.

Specifications and Capabilities

This advanced drone is equipped with state-of-the-art features, making it a powerful asset in modern warfare.

  • Design & Deployment: With a compact, foldable fixed-wing design measuring 2 meters in length, it is highly portable. It can be launched via a catapult or canister launcher, offering versatile deployment options.
  • Warhead Capacity: Capable of carrying a 6 kg payload, it can effectively neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel.
  • Striking Range: Operates within a 100 km radius, enabling precision strikes while maintaining a safe distance.
  • Stealth Technology: Engineered for radar evasion, ensuring high survivability during combat missions.
  • Autonomous Operations: Features an AI-powered visual guidance system for real-time decision-making, enhancing effectiveness in hostile environments.

Equipped with a small camera, the drone could operate in both day and night conditions, with a zoom feature for better surveillance.

Weighing between 4 to 5 kg, the drone was capable of carrying up to 2.5 kg of weaponry, making it highly effective in targeting hidden enemies, such as terrorists in bunkers.

This innovative technology highlighted the Army's growing use of drones for both reconnaissance and offensive operations

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 17:05 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: