Indian Army Unveils Kamikaze Drone at IIT Jammu Expo

Jammu: The Indian Army on Monday showcased an advanced kamikaze drone at the Science and Technology Expo held at IIT Jammu, highlighting its surveillance and attack capabilities.

The drone, a modified surveillance model, was designed to carry payloads of 150 to 300 grams. It had a flight duration of 30 minutes without a mini drone and 15-20 minutes with one.

One of its key features was its kamikaze capability, allowing it to act as a "suicide drone." Once a target was identified, a mini drone was deployed, flying directly to the target area with a payload to destroy it.

Specifications and Capabilities

This advanced drone is equipped with state-of-the-art features, making it a powerful asset in modern warfare.

Warhead Capacity: Capable of carrying a 6 kg payload, it can effectively neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel.

Striking Range: Operates within a 100 km radius, enabling precision strikes while maintaining a safe distance.

Stealth Technology: Engineered for radar evasion, ensuring high survivability during combat missions.

Autonomous Operations: Features an AI-powered visual guidance system for real-time decision-making, enhancing effectiveness in hostile environments.

Equipped with a small camera, the drone could operate in both day and night conditions, with a zoom feature for better surveillance.

Weighing between 4 to 5 kg, the drone was capable of carrying up to 2.5 kg of weaponry, making it highly effective in targeting hidden enemies, such as terrorists in bunkers.