  • Indian Fishermen Jailed In Sri Lanka To Return Home After K Ram Mohan Naidu's Efforts

Published 23:45 IST, December 13th 2024

Indian Fishermen Jailed In Sri Lanka To Return Home After K Ram Mohan Naidu's Efforts

The Sri Lankan administration released two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, jailed in Sri Lanka following efforts by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu | Image: X

Amaravati: The Sri Lankan administration released two fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, jailed in Sri Lanka for entering its territorial waters, following efforts by Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. The minister's office on Friday confirmed the incident, saying that both the fishermen are expected to return soon after the completion of legal formalities. 

The two fishermen, who belong to the Srikakulam district, have been detained in Sri Lanka for over three months.  

"Two fishermen from Srikakulam district, who were jailed in Sri Lanka for the past three-four months after accidentally entering Sri Lankan waters, have been granted release," said a press release from Naidu's office.

D Venkaiah (35) and G Korlaiah (33) from Peda Ganagallavanipet village of Srikakulam district ventured into the Bay of Bengal from Chennai on June 25 but were apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities later, it said.

Subsequently, the families of the fishermen approached the Aviation Minister, prompting him to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to secure their release. 

