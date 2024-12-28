Published 02:33 IST, December 29th 2024
Indian Railways Begins Train Trials On Key Katra-Reasi Section Of Udhampur-Srinagar Rail Link
The Indian Railways, on Saturday, officially started train trials on the new Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
Srinagar: The Indian Railways, on Saturday, officially started train trials on the new Katra-Reasi section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The announcement about the train trials on the prestigious project was made on December 28, which marked an important milestone for the region’s infrastructure development, which will eventually help to establish a connection with the rest of the country.
The Katra-Reasi section, which spans about 18 kilometres, is a key part of the USBRL project aimed at improving connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials stated that once completed, the project will connect the region with the rest of the country, providing a modern and efficient railway network.
As per information, this new section is equipped with advanced infrastructure, including modern signalling systems, tunnels, and bridges designed to handle the challenging terrain and weather of the region. The ongoing trials will assess technical aspects like track stability, tunnel ventilation, signalling, and train control systems.
The officials stated that this is the final step before the section is opened for passenger and freight services.
The Katra-Reasi rail link will significantly reduce travel time for commuters and enhance efficiency in transporting goods. It will also offer a more reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation.
The Indian Railways is focused on completing the USBRL project on time. The project is expected to provide high-quality services and infrastructure that meet international standards, benefiting both passengers and businesses in the region.
