Indonesia President Subianto Reveals Ancestral Links To India

New Delhi, India: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shared that a recent DNA test uncovered traces of him having Indian ancestry. Speaking at a banquet held in his honor, Subianto expressed his delight at the findings, quipping, "A few weeks ago, I had my genetic sequencing test and my DNA test, which determined I have Indian DNA. Everybody knows that when I hear Indian music, I start dancing. It must be a part of my Indian genes."

Subianto went on to elaborate on the significant influence India has had on Indonesian culture, language, and history. He highlighted how the Sanskrit language has shaped many aspects of Indonesian identity, stating, “A very important part of our language comes from Sanskrit. Many Indonesian names are Sanskrit names. In our daily lives, the influence of ancient Indian civilisation is very strong.”

His remarks came during a high-profile visit aimed at strengthening the diplomatic and strategic ties between the two countries. Subianto was invited as the chief guest for India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2025.

The Indonesian leader was warmly received by India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Subianto's visit comes at a time of increasing bilateral cooperation, with trade between Indonesia and India reaching a historic USD 29.40 billion in 2023.

Both countries are eager to build upon this momentum, exploring expanded partnerships in sectors such as trade, healthcare, digital technologies, energy, and tourism. A major point of discussion during the visit is the potential purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, marking a significant step in enhancing defence ties.