Published 19:40 IST, January 3rd 2025

Indore: 2 Men Sustain Burn Injuries In Self-Immolation Attempt During Carbide Waste Disposal Protest

A protest in Indore against the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal turned tragic after 2 protesters attempted self-immolation

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two men sustain burn injuries during Union Carbide Waste Disposal protest in Indore | Image: Republic

Indore: A massive protest in Indore against the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, turned tragic after two protesters reportedly attempted self-immolation on Friday. According to the Indore police, two men sustained burn injuries while participating in protests against the incineration of 337 metric tons of toxic waste from the Union Carbide plant at a facility in Indore’s Pithampur. The incident occurred in Pithampur, an industrial town near Indore, where the government plans to incinerate 337 metric tons of hazardous waste.

The police have identified the two men as Raju Patel and Rajkumar Raghuvanshi. The police have also initiated a probe to determine the cause of the incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Dhar) Manoj Kumar Singh said, “They were immediately rushed to a community health centre for first aid and later transferred to a private hospital in Indore for further treatment.”

Reportedly, the protests began after the Madhya Pradesh High Court set a four-week deadline for the authorities to dispose of the waste. Despite concerns from activists and residents, the government insists that the incineration process will follow standard operating procedures to ensure air quality doesn't deteriorate.

According to official sources, the project is expected to be completed in 180 days, which will involve transporting the waste from the contaminated site to the disposal site in packed drums. The waste will then be mixed with regents, packed into small bags, and incinerated on the 76th day, after necessary approvals.

Meanwhile, the residents and activists have been protesting against the disposal of toxic waste in Pithampur, citing concerns about air and water pollution. The government's decision to incinerate the waste has been challenged in courts and people are also demonstrating against the government’s choice for disposal, with many demanding alternative disposal methods.

Amidst massive protests, Collector (Dhar) Priyank Mishra warned protesters not to take the law into their own hands, stating that the government is taking the situation seriously.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:40 IST, January 3rd 2025

