Indore Murder: Special Armed Force Inspector Killed, Body Found Near Bypass Road
An inspector of the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force (SAF) was murdered in Indore; his body was found near the bypass road.
Indore: An inspector of the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Armed Force (SAF) was found murdered in Indore, officials said on Wednesday.
The body of Prabhu Narayan was found near the Bypass Road under Khajrana police station limits on Tuesday night, an official said.
"Prabhu Narayan was an inspector in the SAF of the state police. He had a habit of drinking and used to remain absent from duty," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters.
"It is suspected that he had an argument with some unidentified person, which resulted in his murder due to sudden provocation," he said.
Police are investigating the case and collected the CCTV footage, Vishwakarma said, and expressed confidence that the case would be cracked soon.
