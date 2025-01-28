Search icon
  • Infosys Co-Founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan Booked Under SC/ST Act, Here's Why

Published 09:16 IST, January 28th 2025

Infosys Co-Founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan Booked Under SC/ST Act, Here's Why

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengaluru: A case was registered against Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc Director Balaram and 16 others under the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act on Monday.

The case was registered at the Sadashiva Nagar police station based on the directions of the 71st city civil and session court (CCH).

The complainant, Durgappa, who belongs to the tribal Bovi community, was a faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

He claimed that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and subsequently dismissed from service. He further alleged that he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.

The other individuals accused in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

There was no immediate reaction from the IISc faculty or from Kris Gopalakrishnan, who also serves as a member of the IISc Board of Trustees.

Updated 09:16 IST, January 28th 2025

