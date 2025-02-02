Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 23:42 IST, February 2nd 2025

Injured Bandhavgarh Tiger Dies During Treatment At Bhopal Facility

A tiger named ‘Chhota Bheem’ that was brought in an injured state to the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre here died due to heart failure on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Injured Bandhavgarh Tiger Dies During Treatment At Bhopal Facility | Image: representative

Bhopal: A tiger named ‘Chhota Bheem’ that was brought in an injured state to the MP Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre here died due to heart failure on Sunday, officials said.

The wild cat was brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district to the facility on the premises of the Van Vihar National Park, which is also a zoo, on November 30 for treatment, an official statement said.

According to the post-mortem report, Chhota Bheem died due to “congestive heart failure”, it said.

The carcass was handled as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the statement added. 

