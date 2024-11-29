INSPACe To Develop Training Programmes For Skills In Space Sector

New Delhi: India's space regulator has been recognised as a awarding and assessing body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), marking a significant milestone in skill development in the space sector.

The recognition empowers Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to award NCVET certificates to trainees completing NCVET-approved qualifications developed by it.

The recognition allows IN-SPACe to deliver specialised training programmes across critical areas of space technology, including essentials of satellite manufacturing, space technology in agriculture, mission design and avionics development for launch vehicles and orbital mechanics, attitude dynamics and navigation.

It also allows IN-SPACe to develop training programmes for advances in propulsion systems for space missions and space data products and services, a statement from IN-SPACe said.

"This recognition is a critical step in building a skilled talent base for India's growing space sector. By aligning our training initiatives with the demands of the space industry, we will empower learners with the knowledge and hands-on expertise needed to support the nation's ambitions in today's competitive global space scenario," Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe,said.