Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:40 IST, November 29th 2024

INSPACe To Develop Training Programmes For Skills In Space Sector

India's space regulator has been recognised as a awarding and assessing body by NCVET, marking a significant milestone in skill development in the space sector.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
INSPACe to develop training programmes for skills in space sector | Image: Pixabay/Representative

New Delhi: India's space regulator has been recognised as a awarding and assessing body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), marking a significant milestone in skill development in the space sector.

The recognition empowers Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) to award NCVET certificates to trainees completing NCVET-approved qualifications developed by it.

The recognition allows IN-SPACe to deliver specialised training programmes across critical areas of space technology, including essentials of satellite manufacturing, space technology in agriculture, mission design and avionics development for launch vehicles and orbital mechanics, attitude dynamics and navigation.

It also allows IN-SPACe to develop training programmes for advances in propulsion systems for space missions and space data products and services, a statement from IN-SPACe said.

"This recognition is a critical step in building a skilled talent base for India's growing space sector. By aligning our training initiatives with the demands of the space industry, we will empower learners with the knowledge and hands-on expertise needed to support the nation's ambitions in today's competitive global space scenario," Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe,said.

NCVET, under the Ministry of Skill Development, serves as an overarching national regulator aimed at setting standards, developing comprehensive regulations, and improving the vocational education, training and skilling ecosystem.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:40 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.