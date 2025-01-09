Inspection Train Gutted in Fire in Jharkhand

Medininagar: An inspection train was gutted in a fire in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, disrupting railway services for over an hour, an official said.

The incident happened at the Garhwa Road Junction station in the afternoon, he said.

"The preliminary investigation suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit. But the exact cause behind the incident could be ascertained after a detailed inquiry," he added.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The inspection train arrived at the station, which is under the Dhanbad rail division of the East Central Railway zone, on Wednesday.

Bishrampur SDPO Alok Kumar Tuti said two fire tenders doused the fire.

"The Government Railway Police (GRP) is now investigating the cause of the fire," he said.