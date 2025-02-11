Inspector Of C-60 Commando Unit Martyrs In Gadchiroli Encounter With Maoists

Gadchiroli: A brave inspector of the special commando unit C-60, Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar, laid down his life during an encounter with Maoists in Maharashtra 's Gadchiroli district. Nagulwar (39) was a resident of Gadchiroli and part of the special operations squad.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Nagulwar's team launched an operation against Maoists in the Fulnar forest area of Bhamragad taluka. The C-60 commando unit successfully destroyed a Maoist camp, but Nagulwar sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

Despite being airlifted to the district hospital, Nagulwar succumbed to his injuries. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the fallen officer, saying, "Inspector Nagulwar's sacrifice in the campaign for a Maoist-free India will never be forgotten. His dedication to the nation will not go in vain."

Fadnavis announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 crore, along with other benefits and support, for Nagulwar's family. The CM also expressed his solidarity with the family, stating, "The nation mourns the loss of a courageous officer who laid down his life in the line of duty. His sacrifice will remain etched in the memory of the nation as it continues its fight against insurgency."

The operation was launched by 18 C-60 units and two QAT units of CRPF, based on intelligence about a Naxal camp being set up between Dirangi and Fulnar villages. The joint team busted the Naxal camp, seizing several items.

Nagulwar's last rites will be performed at his native village in Gadchiroli on Wednesday. The C-60 commando unit is a special force of the Maharashtra Police that combats Naxalites.

