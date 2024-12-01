International Drug Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police

New Delhi: An international drug syndicate involved in smuggling drugs worth crores into the country using the dark web, cryptocurrency and fake documents was dismantled with the arrest of its mastermind, officials said on Sunday. Over three months, the syndicate imported 48 kg of marijuana worth Rs 20-25 crore, strategically avoiding detection of commercial quantities of the contraband. Illegally acquired assets worth Rs 1.5 crore were also seized, they said. Police said Lokesh Dhingra, the mastermind, was nabbed on Friday.

Police started tailing members of the gang after a parcel containing 1.5 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 1 crore was seized at the RK Puram post office on October 18. More searches led to additional seizures worth Rs 2 crore in transit. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act, police said. "