International-Standard Airport, Railways Expansion: Here's Himachal's Wishlist For Union Budget

Shimla: The Himachal government and various sections of society in the state have high expectations from the Union Budget for 2025-26, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state does not have an international-standard airport, and the entire cost of such an airport should be borne by the Union government.

Similarly, he added that the Centre should also fully fund the construction of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines, as the state government currently bears fifty percent of the project cost and the cost of land acquisition.

Shepherds and weavers from Baijnath in Kangra are expecting a higher budget allocation for providing employment to rural people and are demanding that rural cooperative societies receive financial support.

The handloom weavers of Mandi have requested that provisions be made in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to provide training to weavers to hone their skills, while the tourism industry in Kullu and Manali is hoping for the expansion of the railway network and airports.

People in the state are also hoping for an expansion of railways and airports, in addition to a budget allocation for winter games, said Budhi Prakash, who handles tourism activities.

Another tourism trade entrepreneur, Perm Thakur, mentioned that roads severely damaged during the rains and floods in 2023 have yet to be fully repaired and that additional funds should be allocated for road repairs.

Chunni Lal, an entrepreneur who deals with winter games, suggested that the slopes in the Manali area should be developed for skiing, which would boost tourism in the region.

Luder Chand, a permanent resident of Manali, stated that since the construction of the Atal Tunnel, a large number of people have been visiting Lahaul Valley, and areas along Solang Nallah should be developed to facilitate tourists.

Horticulturists from the Shimla region are demanding that all subsidies on various inputs be transferred directly to growers, that more allocation be made under the Market Intervention Scheme, and that pending dues to growers be cleared.