Internet Loves Police Teaching Bus Driver A Lesson On Excessive Honking, Video Is Viral
A man was taught a lesson by a traffic police over excessive honking in a unique way and the internet is loving it.
Karnataka: A video is going viral on social media showing the police moving to an unconventional way to teach a bus driver lesson on excessive honking.
Moving away from fines and penalties, a traffic police personnel decided to give the driver the taste of his own medicine over excessive honking.
The video going viral on the internet shows the cop taking the bus driver near another bus, moving him closer to the horn and making him listen to the honking continuously, in an attempt to made him feel how it feels when someone honks continuously.
The driver is seen later apologising to the cop.
This unique way by the cop to teach the man a lesson is getting popular on the internet.
