Is Delhi Metro Extending Yellow Line Services Till Narela? Here's What BJP Leader Said

New Delhi: Delhi Metro has been instructed by the Centre to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the Yellow Line to Narela, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation refused to comment on the issue.

Gupta said he had written to the Prime Minister on December 27, last year, requesting the extension of Yellow Line to Narela.

On December 6, the Delhi BJP Legislative Party led by Gupta met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and submitted a memorandum on the matter.

Gupta said that on January 6, the DMRC informed him via a letter that the MoHUA had instructed it to prepare a DPR for the extension.

The Yellow Line metro corridor connects Millennium City Center in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

While an extension to Siraspur metro depot has already been approved by the central government, densely populated areas like Siraspur, Kheda, Alipur, and Narela are still not connected to the metro network, Gupta said in his letter to the PM.

He said that extending the line from Badli-Siraspur to Narela would benefit millions of people living in these areas who are bereft of a robust transport system.

He said extending the line from Siraspur to Narela via Kheda Kalan and Alipur would also reduce traffic congestion and save resources.