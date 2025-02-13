Is Delhi Metro Planning For A Fare Hike? Here’s What DMRC Says

New Delhi: Refuting several claims made on social media platforms that Delhi Metro is considering a hike in the ticket fare, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said there is no such proposal at present to revise the fare structure.

In a post on X, DMRC mentioned that fares can only be revised after the recommendations by the independent Fare Fixation Committee.

“This is in reference to some social media posts claiming that Delhi Metro fares have been revised. Delhi Metro's fares can only be revised by an independent Fare Fixation Committee, which is nominated by the government. Presently there is no such proposal for the constitution of any Fare Fixation Committee,” DMRC posted on X.

Namma Metro Fare Structure Revised

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented a revised fare structure with effect from February 10.

As per the new fare slabs, the maximum ticket price will now be Rs 90, increased from the current Rs 60

What is New Fare Structure?

The minimum fare will remain unchanged at Rs 10 for journeys up to two kilometers.

Trips exceeding 25 kilometers will now cost Rs 90.

Rs 20 will be charged for 2-4 km,

Rs 30 for 4-6 km,

Rs 40 for 6-8 km,

Rs 50 for 8-10 km,

Rs 60 for 10-15 km,

Rs 70 for 15-20 km,

Rs 80 for 20-25 km,

Rs 90 for 25-30 km