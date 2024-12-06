Is There A Rift Between RSS & BJP? Fadnavis Answers The BIG Question

New Delhi: The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan seemed to mark the culmination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) efforts to support the Bharatiya Janata Party’s( BJP ) election campaign.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister spoke on the relationship between the BJP and the RSS.

"RSS doesn't work in a traditional way, it’s a family of ideas," Fadnavis explained.

Fadnavis was responding to Republic Media Network’s Shawan Sen, who asked, "It was said that there were significant differences between the RSS and BJP, and that the RSS was not campaigning. What changes were made in the relationship with the RSS during this year's Lok Sabha elections?"

RSS’ Weight To BJP’s Maharashtra Campaign

Speaking on how RSS’ behind-the-scenes campaign in Maharashtra Assembly Election added weight to the BJP’s communication with voters, Fadnavis said, "Inspired by RSS's ideology, various organizations work in different sectors of society — from labor, youth, history, science, to arts. These organizations are working towards positive change in their respective fields. This time, we urged all these organizations to come together against anarchist forces. We told them that if nationalist forces do not rise, anarchist forces will destabilize our society.”

Nationalist Forces United On Their Own: Fadnavis

Fadnavis explained how RSS organisations raised awareness among people in the state. “Understanding the gravity of the situation and their responsibility, nationalist forces united on their own, not under our leadership. They understood the challenge and took it upon themselves to raise awareness, telling people that we need nationalist forces, not anarchist ones,” he said.