ISI Agent Ghulam Nabi Fai Planted Outside White House Again, This Time Masquerading As Khalistani

Washington: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -President Donald Trump 's high stakes meeting, ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai led a pro-Khalistan protest outside the White House on Thursday. Ghulam Fai, who is a convicted criminal and was jailed for two years in US for working as an undisclosed agent of Pakistan, is known for lobbying against India.

As PM Modi is in US for very crucial talks with President Trump, Pakistan has once again planted him to raise anti-India protest including the non-issue of Khalistan.

This is not the first time when Ghulam Nabi Fai tried to play up Pakistan ’s propaganda during PM Modi's visit to US. Back in 2021, when PM Modi had travelled to Washington, Fai resorted to the same tactics.

Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor back then had confronted Ghulam Nabi Fai and asked him whether he was holding the protest for Pakistan.

“Mr. Fai, Are you doing this for Pakistan… Mr. Fai, Are you doing this for Pakistan… Mr. Fai, Mr. Fai,” Republic repeatedly asked Ghulam Fai but he didn’t respond and kept on shouting pro-Khalistani slogans with his supporters.

Speaking on the development, Major General (Retired) Rajan Kochhar in 2021 said, “Pakistan seems to be reaching a state of desperation as Khalistan is a non issue, it’s like flogging a dead horse. The kind of bonhomie PM Modi is enjoying in Untied States with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris , the Pakistan is not able to digest this and has run of ideas.”