ISRO Makes History: Cowpea Seeds Germinate in Space in Just 4 Days

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully germinated cowpea seeds in microgravity during the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 mission.

This experiment, conducted using the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), marks a significant step forward in understanding how plants grow in space environments.

The CROPS payload, developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is an advanced automated system aimed at studying seed germination and plant sustainability in microgravity conditions.

This success offers valuable insights that could pave the way for future space missions and long-term space exploration, particularly in growing food for astronauts.

For this experiment, eight cowpea seeds were placed in a carefully controlled closed-box environment with precise thermal regulation, laying the groundwork for future extraterrestrial agricultural research.

The module utilizes advanced monitoring technologies to track and analyze plant growth in real-time. These include high-resolution cameras, oxygen and carbon dioxide concentration tracking, temperature regulation, humidity measurement, and soil moisture evaluation.

Conducted as part of the PSLV Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4), the experiment highlights ISRO's focus on scientific innovation. The POEM-4 mission features 24 advanced payloads developed by ISRO and academic institutions, showcasing a collaborative effort in space research.

The successful germination of cowpea seeds in just four days, with leaves expected to sprout soon, marks a key milestone in space exploration. The CROPS project aims to develop sustainable agricultural methods for extraterrestrial environments in its future phases.

This breakthrough holds promising implications for future space missions, particularly those focused on long-duration travel and establishing human presence on other planets.

By demonstrating the viability of growing plants in extreme conditions, ISRO is paving the way for advancements in space agriculture, a crucial component of self-sustaining space habitats.