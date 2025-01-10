ISRO SpadeX Docking: Satellites Positioned 1.5 km Apart, 500 m Drift Expected Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) has shared a big update on its SpaDeX mission, stating that two spacecraft are currently in hold mode, maintaining a separation of 1.5 kilometers. As of January 10, 2025, ISRO intends to begin a controlled drift to bring the spacecraft closer, reducing the gap to 500 meters by tomorrow morning.

“By tomorrow, it is expected to reach initialization conditions,” ISRO stated in a post on X.

The ISRO had twice cancelled the SpaDeX mission, once on January 7 and then on January 9. Citing the reason behind postponement of the exercise on Thursday, the ISRO said while making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period.

Noting that the planned docking was postponed, ISRO said the satellites were safe.

The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.

"SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” ISRO said in an explainer.