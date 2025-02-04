Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • It Comes Full Circle: Ratan Tata's 'Friend' Shantanu Naidu Gets New Role At Tata Motors

Published 21:47 IST, February 4th 2025

It Comes Full Circle: Ratan Tata's 'Friend' Shantanu Naidu Gets New Role At Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu has been appointed the General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shantanu Naidu has been appointed the General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu has been appointed the General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. The announcement was made via a LinkedIn post, where Naidu shared his emotional connection to the company, reflecting on his father’s history with the iconic brand.

Naidu wrote, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now."

Naidu’s journey with Tata Motors represents a full-circle moment. As a design engineer by profession, he has built an impressive career that spans both his technical and entrepreneurial ambitions. 

After earning an engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014, followed by an MBA from Cornell University in 2016, Naidu’s trajectory took a defining turn in 2018 when he began working as Ratan Tata’s assistant. Their close and deeply personal bond became well-known, with moments like a viral video of Naidu singing a birthday song for Ratan Tata capturing the public’s attention.

Ratan Tata, a known animal lover, became not only Naidu's employer but also a mentor and close friend. In 2014, Naidu’s innovative project aimed at protecting homeless dogs from speeding vehicles piqued Tata’s interest, resulting in an investment and a lasting mentorship.

Naidu’s 2021 venture, Goodfellows, a startup that aims to provide companionship and care to elderly people living alone in India, continued his dedication to social causes. Despite his prominent role in the company, Ratan Tata waived Naidu’s education loan in his will as a final gesture of kindness.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:47 IST, February 4th 2025

Recommended

Impact Of GST On Health Insurance Premiums: What Indians Need To Know
Initiatives News
Why Did PM Modi Recommend Reading 'JFK's Forgotten Crisis'?
India News
Rahul Dravid Gets Into Argument After Goods Auto Driver Hits His Car
SportFit
Trump Jr in Hot Water Over Alleged Shooting of Rare Duck in Venice
World News
Kejriwal Alleges ‘Hooliganism’ By Delhi Police On Poll Eve, Meets EC
India News
‘Hum Zeher Ki Rajniti Nhi Karte’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig at Opposition
India News
PR To Hooliganism? Veer's 'Fans' Attack Standup Comic For Jokes On Him
Entertainment News
59 Cases of HMPV, 2 Deaths Due to Co-morbidities: Govt
India News
Forget 70 or 90 Hours—Elon Musk Claims DOGE Runs on a 120-Hour Workweek
World News
Gill Defends India's BGT Outing, Says Unfair To Judge The Team Harshly
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: