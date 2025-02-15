J Jayalalithaa’s Golden Sword, Crowns Among Seized Assets Handed to Tamil Nadu Govt

Chennai/Bengaluru: The Tamil Nadu government officially took possession of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s wealth on Friday, following a court order in the disproportionate assets case. The assets, including a gold crown, a sword, and nearly 1,116 kg of silver, were transferred by Karnataka authorities after years of legal battles.

Among the luxurious items handed over were a golden girdle with peacock motifs, intricately designed gold jewellery weighing 27.5 kg, and documents related to 1,526 acres of land. The treasures were previously stored in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha treasury, and the official handover was conducted in the presence of court and government officials.

A Fortune Revealed

The seized items, documented in photographic evidence for legal proceedings, provided a glimpse into Jayalalithaa’s immense wealth.

One image showcased an ornate gold crown with elaborate detailing. Another displayed a golden sword with intricate engravings, cataloged alongside other high-value items. A separate image revealed a golden sculpture placed inside a red velvet box, featuring a human face with a detailed relief design.

Decades-Long Legal Battle

The assets had been the center of a long-standing legal dispute. In July 2023, a special court rejected ownership claims made by Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, J Deepa and J Deepak, who sought the properties as her legal heirs.

The court ruled that the seized assets, linked to the corruption case, rightfully belonged to the Tamil Nadu government. The handover was initially scheduled for March 2024, but Deepa and Deepak challenged the order in the Karnataka High Court, leading to delays.